Help! I Have A Teenager

Turning 18 is a huge milestone for our teens, and with it comes the classic 18th birthday party. But parties can be tricky when some friends aren't of the legal drinking age. Ginni and Jo offer advice to a parent wanting to keep things in check at their daughter's event, with tips to ensure rules are respected and underage drinking is avoided.

Plus, we dive into some advice for a parent who has a confession to make about their teen…they find their son incredibly irritating!

Hosts: Dr Ginni Mansberg & Jo Lamble

Producer: Tahli Blackman

Audio Production: Tegan Sadler

