Hello Bump

It's month 8. The last days of pregnancy, sometimes stretching weeks (ugh!) are usually when the fear sets in. This episode is here to help. By now, your baby is the size of a pineapple, and you’re approaching the pointy end (pun intended.)

In this episode, we’ll help you stay realistic for when your baby arrives. Our expert guest Dr. Kath Whitton will cover the basics of what life will look like when your baby arrives and what happens if your baby is born premature.

You can find more information about coping after premature birth here.

Everyone's experience is unique. Always seek medical advice to find what's right for you.

