The Pointy End #4: Day 1, 2 and 3

Congratulations! You did it. You've got a beautiful little baby. But, uh, now what? How do you feed this thing? And is there a baby hotline you can call when things get too scary?

Bec Judd and Monique Bowley are back for one last time, along with with our crack team of experts Midwife Cath and Dr Sgroi. They're answering all your questions about your first few days with bub, from what baby gear you really need in the hospital, to why you're going to need a bouncer at your door.

Plus, we find out when you can get back on that bicycle (both literally and metaphorically - who's ready for baby number two?)

Show Notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

With thanks to our brilliant experts, Dr Joseph Sgroi and Midwife Cath

Hello Bump: The Pointy End is brought to you by Westpac's Bump Savings Account.

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner and Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five star review!