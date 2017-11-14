The Pointy End #2: Birth Stories

There's nothing like a good birth story to get your waters tingling. From Bec Judd's perfectly planned pain-free experience, right to the other end of the spectrum with the pure mayhem of Tiffiny Hall's birth. It's a bumpy ride!

Midwife Cath is back to answer all your questions about the big day. Is placenta lasagne a superfood? What drugs will make labour a dream? Can I have a c-section if I'm scared of giving birth?

Take a deep breath. You can do this. We'll be here every step of the way....

Show Notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

With thanks to Midwife Cath Curtin

And a big thank you to everyone who shared their incredible birth stories!

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner and Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

