The Pointy End #1: The Big Wait

Hello, new mummies-to-be. Can we get you something? A glass of water? An epidural? If you're nine months pregnant and, quite frankly sick of it, welcome to your crash course in getting that baby out of you. We'll be your pregnancy concierges, here to answer all your sticky questions.

Like, how do you tackle maternity leave? Should you walk out on your last day in a blaze of glory, or leave in a more civilised fashion?

Our in-house obstetrician Dr Joseph Sgroi tells us everything you need to know about the final strides to labour, from how to spot fake contractions to why you should be tweaking your nips...seriously.

