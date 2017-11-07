The Pointy End #1: The Big Wait

The Pointy End #1: The Big Wait
Hello, new mummies-to-be. Can we get you something? A glass of water? An epidural? If you're nine months pregnant and, quite frankly sick of it, welcome to your crash course in getting that baby out of you. We'll be your pregnancy concierges, here to answer all your sticky questions.

Like, how do you tackle maternity leave? Should you walk out on your last day in a blaze of glory, or leave in a more civilised fashion?

Our in-house obstetrician Dr Joseph Sgroi tells us everything you need to know about the final strides to labour, from how to spot fake contractions to why you should be tweaking your nips...seriously.

Show Notes

Your hosts are Monique Bowley and Bec Judd 

With thanks to Dr Joseph Sgroi

Hello Bump: The Pointy End is brought to you by Westpac's Bump Savings Account.

This show was produced by Rachel Wagner and Luca Lavigne for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

