All The Stuff You Actually Need For A Baby

Hello Bump

Mamamia Podcasts

Not sure if you’re aware of not… but there are A LOT of products you can buy for your baby.

It can be quite overwhelming shopping for a newborn. And we don’t just mean cute clothes, but all the stuff that’s going to make life easy and comfy, for both you & your baby.

From breast pumps to bottle warmers, this is our complete guide of stuff you actually need to raise a small human.

Hello Bump is proudly made in partnership with Huggies.

You can join the Huggies Club here for your chance to win 6 months' worth of free Huggies

PRODUCTS MENTIONED: 

At home:
Hanging Nappy Caddy 
Puppy Pads
Velcro Swaddles 
Love To Dream Arms Up Swaddle
Vomit towels 
Babybee Lola Rocker
Dockatot Baby Lounger
Underarm Thermometer
Baby Nail Clippers
Ubbi Nappy Bin
Polaroid Camera

In the car: 
Multi-Age Use Car Seat 
Baby Mirror

On the go: 
Spark Of Wild Baby Backpack
Baby Dink Baby Carrier
Portable Bottle Warmer
Pigeon Powdered Milk Divider
Apero Label Breastfeeding Shirt
Bonds Move Maternity Bra
Lozi & Gabe Pop Up Beach Tent
Rockit Portable Rocker

Baby Books:
Guess How Much I Love You
My Best Friend Is A Giraffe
ROAR 

THE END BITS

GET IN TOUCH:

Hello Bump is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Luca Lavigne

Producer: Taylah Strano

Executive Producer: Courtney Ammenhauser

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

For your chance to win $50, fill out our Pregnancy and Newborn Survey

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

