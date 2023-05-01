It’s month 3 and you may be starting to show! Your little one’s muscular system is taking shape and they’re about the size of a baseball.

In this episode, we’ll discuss the advantages of using these early months to start thinking about your hospital options and path to birth. Families come in all shapes and sizes, so we’re here to ensure that you know how to access the care that suits your unique needs.

We're joined by pregnancy and birth doula Jade Van Dijk to discuss how she helps expectant mothers navigate their hospital options. Plus, we're speaking with registered nurse and midwife Zoe Robson about the role of education and personalised care during pregnancy.

Hello Bump is proudly made in partnership with Huggies.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

You can join the Huggies Club here for your chance to win 6 months' worth of free Huggies

For your chance to win $50, fill out our Pregnancy and Newborn Survey

GET IN TOUCH:

Hello Bump is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here

CREDITS:

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Gemma Pranita

Producer: Cassie Merritt

With thanks to: Jade Van Dijk & Zoe Robson

You can check out Jade's BirthTools course here

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au