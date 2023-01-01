Hello Bump

It’s month 7 and your baby is roughly the size of an eggplant. By now, you’ve surely been overwhelmed by an avalanche of unwarranted (though well-intentioned) tips on how to prepare for the baby.

In this episode, we’re going back to basics. From getting your home ready, stocking up on nappies, wipes and baby gear to setting up your nursery.

We’ll hear tips on all that from professional organiser Carmen Strong and explore the highs of finding out your baby’s gender, baby showers and picking a name. Plus our listeners share some of their must-have baby items.

Gemma's New Mum Must-haves:

With thanks to: Carmen Strong

You can find Carmen's new mum must-haves here.

