Hello Bump

By month one your baby is smaller than a grain of rice. Though tiny, the cells forming your baby’s organs and skin are well underway.

This episode will walk you through the first month of pregnancy and what happens now you know you’re having a baby. From common symptoms to skincare products to avoid (actives!) to what you can no longer eat and when you can tell people.

Plus, we're joined by Caroline de Costa, an obstetrician who has been present at the birth of 10,000 babies...and we've got a lot of questions for her.

