It’s month 9 and your baby is about the size of a watermelon - it’s go time! This episode will guide you through the stages of labour, delivery and recovery.

Our expert guest midwife Beth Ryan will offer tips for navigating your birth with confidence. We'll discuss the role of your support team, working with hormones, pain relief and how to surrender in labour for a positive birth experience. We'll also hear birth stories from you, our listeners.

Plus, we'll speak with the founder of Australian Birth Stories, Sophie Walker about managing and processing the difficulties and trauma which can occur during birth.

Everyone's experience is unique. Always seek medical advice to find what's right for you.

If you experienced any form of trauma during your birth, you can find support here

Hello Bump is proudly made in partnership with Huggies.

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Gemma Pranita

Producer: Cassie Merritt

With thanks to: Beth Ryan & Sophie Walker

You can check out the PowerBirth course by Beth Ryan, here.

You can check out Australian Birth Stories by Sophie Walker, here.

Executive Producer: Elissa Ratliff

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

