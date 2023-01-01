Hello Bump

We're at month 5. By this stage, your baby will be about the size of a large banana! Which is handy because cravings strike at any time.

In this episode, we’re making sure you look after yourself. From proper nutrition and exercise to checking in on your mental health and everything in between.

We'll chat with Bump Day Spa founder Tegan Natoli and Family psychologist Jo Lamble about the power of asking for help, mastering the art of self-care (without guilt!) and the mental load mothers face during pregnancy.

If you're struggling during pregnancy, you can find additional support here.

