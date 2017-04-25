Month 7: Birth Plans, Babymoons, and Advice for Dads

Do you really need a birth plan and what should be in it? We ask Midwife Cath, who has delivered more than 10,000 babies, to weigh in. Also is a babymoon something you should do before your Bump arrives? Plus, what are Dad's thinking throughout this pregnancy journey? We bring one on the show to share his experience.



Show Notes

Episode Guests: Midwife Cath, Jeffrey Charles

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

Hello Bump is brought to you by Westpac's Bump Savings Account.

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

