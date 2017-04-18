Month 6: Childcare, maternal instincts and gender reveal parties

Do you need to put your fetus on the childcare waitlist before it's even seen the light at the end of the tunnel? Welcome to month six of Hello Bump. This ep we chat childcare and get the insider tips on what to look for in a centre. Our resident obstetrician Dr. Joseph Sgroi is back to talk maternal instincts and what to do if you don't feel a thing. Plus are gender reveals a legit thing? Another banger Bump instalment with Monique Bowley and Bec Judd, who fills us in on why she had three baby showers.



Episode Guests: Dr Joseph Sgroi, Lisa Corigliano

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

