Search

Month 6: Childcare, maternal instincts and gender reveal parties

hello bump

18 Apr 2017 · 36 minutes

Do you need to put your fetus on the childcare waitlist before it's even seen the light at the end of the tunnel? Welcome to month six of Hello Bump. This ep we chat childcare and get the insider tips on what to look for in a centre. Our resident obstetrician Dr. Joseph Sgroi is back to talk maternal instincts and what to do if you don't feel a thing. Plus are gender reveals a legit thing? Another banger Bump instalment with Monique Bowley and Bec Judd, who fills us in on why she had three baby showers. 

Show Notes

Episode Guests: Dr Joseph Sgroi, Lisa Corigliano

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd 

Hello Bump is brought to you by Westpac's Bump Savings Account.

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia. And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five-star review!

