Month 5: Pregnancy Brain and Shotgunning Names

By this stage, your baby will be about the size of a large banana! Which is handy because cravings can strike at any time. This episode of Hello Bump, we ask if the pregnancy glow is real a thing. What about pregnancy brain? Also is shotgunning a baby name legit? And, what about dealing with your partner during pregnancy?



Episode Guests: Dr Joseph Sgroi

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

