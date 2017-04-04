Month 4: Sex While Pregnant and Cravings Galore

It's month four of being pregnant and we are officially in the second trimester. This episode of Hello Bump, Bec Judd talks us through the modern maternity wardrobe. Is it needed or can you get around town with wearing leggings? Our resident obstetrician, Dr Joseph Sgroi talks haivng sex while pregnant. Can you do it, is it safe, or is your baby going to end up with dimples? Plus, are food cravings a real thing or just a figment of our imagination?



Episode Guests: Dr Joseph Sgroi

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

