Month 2: Public vs Private, Doulas, and Multiples

Should you go public or private, and what's the difference? What does a doula actually do? Are they all about sage sticks and unicorn tears? This episode of Hello Bump, we bring in our resident doula and ask her all the questions, chat with a listener who shares her experiences with both the public and private systems, and discuss dealing with the news of multiples! And Bec Judd reveals her unique way of figuring out she had two buns in the oven. The screams were heard around the world.

Episode Guests: Angela Gallo

Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd

