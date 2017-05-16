It's Show Time

Welcome to the big event! The floodgates are finally about to open. Breathe...This is everything we've been working towards in the last 10 eps. We're discussing the drugs vs no drugs debate with Midwife Cath as well as the different kinds of birth, and who should be in the delivery room. Our resident doula Angela Gallo is back to talk birth photography and one of our fabulous listeners shares her placenta eating stories. Let's get ready to push this baby out of the plug hole!