Hello Bump

Mamamia Podcasts

So, You're Growing A Human Inside You...

So, you're growing a human inside you. Or you're thinking about it. Join us for the new season of Hello Bump, where Jessie Stephens (who is currently pregnant) and Gemma Pranita (mum of two)  walk you through pregnancy, month by month with our team of in-house experts. This is pregnancy real talk, where nothing is off limits. From peeing on a stick to the first six weeks at home with a newborn. Get the most honest, practical, and often hilarious insights about what you’re not expecting when you’re expecting. Launching on the 29th of May.

Made in partnership with Huggies Newborn nappies & baby wipes.