Getting the Sperm into the Egg

When a man and a woman love each other very much..... just kidding. That was old school baby-making. These days, there's a lot more that goes into getting that sperm into the egg. Our fertility and IVF specialist Dr David Knight joins us to smash the myths of fertility and conception. We get the ins and outs of IVF and what you really need to know about your eggs. Plus, a listener shares the highs and lows of IVF and embryo donation. This is pregnancy real talk, where nothing is off limits. If you're thinking it, we're going to ask it!

Show Notes



Hosts: Monique Bowley and Bec Judd Hostsand

Episode Guests: Dr. David Knight & Megan Malkiewicz

Resources Mentioned:

Embryo Donation Network

Never Forgotten

Hello Bump is brought to you by Westpac's Bump Savings Account.

This show was produced by Kelly Glover for the Mamamia Podcast Network.

You can buy books from any of our podcast guests at our iBooks store at apple.co/mamamia.

And while you are there, please subscribe to the show, and leave a rating and a five star review!