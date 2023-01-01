Well, well, well… long time no see, friends. Welcome back to Hello Bump.

Last time we spoke, Jessie & Luca walked you through the arrival of their beautiful baby girl, Luna.

Now that the dust has settled and they’re in the swing of life with baby, we wanted to know…has parenting been anything like they expected?

In this episode, Jessie & Luca take us through what the first four months of parenting were really like. SPOILER: things were not as they expected.

Hello Bump is proudly made in partnership with Huggies.

THE END BITS

Hosts: Jessie Stephens & Luca Lavigne

Producer: Taylah Strano

Executive Producer: Courtney Ammenhauser

Audio Producer: Scott Stronach

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.