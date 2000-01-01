Get Me Pregnant

At first trying for a baby is fun...you’re taking it easy and letting your partner carry the heavy groceries during the two-week wait. And then the months tick by, marked by the wheel in the app on your phone that tracks your sex life, ovulation, and sadly for many, your period.

The mental toll of infertility is something that our host Leigh Campbell, and guest Hannah Mansur are very familiar with and we also hear from IVF Counsellor Melissa Stephens to share her wisdom...

