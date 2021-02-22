Get Me Pregnant is Mamamia's podcast that makes understanding assisted fertility easy.

Consider this your no BS guide!

Last season we took you through everything you've ever wanted to know about assisted fertility. But for this season, we're shaking things up!

Join host, Leigh Campbell as she talks to four very different women who've gone down the assisted fertility path. From a woman who at 35 decided to have a baby alone, to a story of an Aussie surrogate being stuck overseas in the midst of a global pandemic. This season has it all.

Join us on August 9th for a brand new season...

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVF Australia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

Please note this podcast retells personal assisted fertility journeys. The information provided should not substitute medical advice. Talk to your doctor to decide what option is right for you.

