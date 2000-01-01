Get Me Pregnant is Mamamia's podcast that makes understanding assisted fertility easy. Consider this your no-BS guide!

Surrogacy seems like something reserved for celebrities. From Kim Kardashian - West to Cameron Diaz, it feels far out of reach for most regular couples doing assisted fertility.

So it's safe to say it's something most regular people never think they'll do.

Our guest today Trudy, had the same reservations. But after a pregnancy complication, Trudy and her husband were told surrogacy was one of the only options they had left to start a family.

Trudy joins host Leigh Campbell to share the incredible story of how her daughter Bonnie came to be, how they found a surrogate and what happens when your surrogate gets caught overseas in a global pandemic.



And as always, Dr Manuela Toledo joins us for Fact or Fiction, surrogacy edition.



SPECIAL THANKS

To Trudy for coming on the show and sharing her family's story!

CREDITS

Host: Leigh Campbell

Guest: Dr Manuela Toledo, Fertility Specialist at Tas IVF

Producers: Mikayla Floriano

Executive Producer: Madeline Joannou

CONTACT US

Call the pod phone on 02 8999 9386.

Tell us your fertility story and send your feedback to podcast@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

Get Me Pregnant is a podcast by Mamamia made in partnership with IVF Australia, Melbourne IVF, Queensland Fertility Group and TasIVF.

Please note this podcast retells personal assisted fertility journeys. The information provided should not substitute medical advice. Talk to your doctor to decide what option is right for you.

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Support the show: https://www.mamamia.com.au/mplus/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.