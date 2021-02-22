Get Me Pregnant is Mamamia's podcast that makes understanding assisted fertility easy. Consider this your no-BS guide!

What happens when you start looking to expand the family but things aren't happening as quickly as you'd hoped?

Secondary infertility is really common. In fact, it's arguably becoming more common than primary infertility.

Our guest today, Liz jokes that she and her husband didn't even have sex, they fell pregnant that quickly. So it's fair to say they were pretty shocked when baby number two wasn't happening as quickly as they'd hoped.

Host, Leigh Campbell and Liz have a very honest and raw conversation about the emotional and physical toll of secondary infertility, as two women going through it.

Plus Dr Manuela Toledo joins us for Fact or Fiction. Manuela drops by to debunk some of the myths and misconceptions about trying for baby number two.

