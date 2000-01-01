Fill My Cup

Sobriety gets a really bad wrap.

If you're in your 20s and you decide to take a night off drinking, you almost always have to offer up some sort of excuse.

"I'm taking it easy tonight" is never met with open arms.

But despite this, more and more people are becoming sober curious. In fact young people these days are drinking less than they did 20 years ago. So what's it really like to go sober when everyone else isn't?

Allira is joined by Sam Wilson, Founder of Sober Mates to share her story.

