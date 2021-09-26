Fill My Cup

Ever wondered what happens when you book an appointment with someone who specialises in Chinese medicine & acupuncture?

It's not for everyone, but the people who see an acupuncturist swear by it.

So today, Allira is doing a deep dive into all things Chinese medicine. She's joined by Dr Amanda Waaldyk, founder and director of Angea Women’s Health clinic, an integrative Chinese medicine practice.

She explains to us the difference between west and east and what a Chinese medicine can do for you.

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Dr Amanda Waaldyk

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

