Do you find yourself constantly seeking closeness and validation from your friends or partner? Maybe vulnerability makes you super uncomfortable. Or what if you’re someone who feels pretty comfortable with intimacy but you know someone who’s struggling?

Whatever your situation is, having an understanding the attachment styles goes a long way in building self-awareness in your relationships.

We’ve brought in relationship psychologist Rachel Voysey to walk us through attachment theory. We’ll discover how our style shapes our interactions and gain strategies to cultivate healthier, more secure connections with our friends, family, partners and ourselves.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

Learn more about attachment theory with Rachel Voysey here

Find out your attachment style by taking the quiz

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Rachel Voysey

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Tegan Sadler

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au