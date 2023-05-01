We often hear that we need to prioritise ourselves and put our needs first if we want to achieve mental wellness. But is that really the answer?

Today, we're speaking with psychologist Chris Cheers about the often-forgotten role that caring for others plays when it comes to our overall happiness and fulfilment.

Chris is here to explore the benefits of shifting our focus from ourselves to others and the baby steps we can take each day to actually feel better.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Chris Cheers

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au