Fill My Cup

We know, writing your hopes and dreams on a piece of cupboard sounds very uncool.

But vision boards are actually a great tool for visualising what you want and need in your life.

So today we're inviting you to throw caution to the wind and toss out your preconceived ideas on vision boards, because Allira is sharing with you her method for vision boarding (without feeling like a loser).

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

