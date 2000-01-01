News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

Fill My Cup

Mamamia Podcasts

Vera Blue Didn't Want To Accept Her Anxiety

Acclaimed singer songwriter Vera Blue has release a new album, Mercurial. 

She sits down with Allira to chat what happened when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, why she was in denial about it for so long and overcoming perfectionism.

THE END BITS

Vera Blue is going on tour! You can find out more info online at www.verablue.com/tour

Mercurial is out now!

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Vera Blue 

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich 

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou 

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au