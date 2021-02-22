Fill My Cup

Acclaimed singer songwriter Vera Blue has release a new album, Mercurial.

She sits down with Allira to chat what happened when she was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, why she was in denial about it for so long and overcoming perfectionism.

Vera Blue is going on tour! You can find out more info online at www.verablue.com/tour

Mercurial is out now!

