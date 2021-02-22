Fill My Cup

Christmas day.

It's full of joy, food and spending time with that one family member you just can't stand.

We know that Christmas isn't always the most wonderful time of year so for today's episode we wanted to gift you a Christmas day toolkit.

Allira is joined by psychologist Rachel Samson from Samson and Bulluss Psychology to help us navigate those tricky and uncomfortable interactions on Christmas day.

You can keep up with Rachel on instagram @australianpsychologist

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Rachel Samson

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

