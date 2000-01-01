Fill My Cup

Crystal singing bowls have taken over Tiktok.

Everyone seems to be doing sound healing, so what does it actually do for our body and soul?

Allira Potter is joined by Seriya Cutbush, Co-Founder of Sound Healing Australia to chat about the transformative powers of sound healing. Plus, she shares with us a track she uses on her clients.

THE END BITS

You can keep up with Sound Healing Australia online at www.soundhealingaustralia.com

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Seriya Cutbush

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

