Have you ever gone to a dinner party and thought… this conversation is so bland? Or perhaps you're on your third date with someone and you want to get to know them that little bit deeper.

Well this episode is for you!

Allira shares with us her favourite questions to get to know friends, family & romantic partners and even asks some of them to her girlfriend Lucy.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au