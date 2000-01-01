Fill My Cup

News
Feeling Anxious? Here’s How To Reset Your Mind

I’ve got a couple of questions for you… 

Do you always fill your to-do list with unrealistic expectations? 

Do you find it difficult to relax and let go? 

    If you answered yes to either of those questions you might have high functioning anxiety.

    On today's episode Allira is joined by Georgie Collinson Anxiety Mindset Coach, Naturopath and Nutritionist who shares with us her own experiences with anxiety and her tips resetting an anxious mind. 

    THE END BITS

    Georgie's book The Anxiety Reset Method is out now! 

    GET IN TOUCH:

    CREDITS:

    Host: Allira Potter

    Guest: Georgie Collinson

    Producer: Mikayla Floriano

    Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney 

    Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

    Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au