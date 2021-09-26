I’ve got a couple of questions for you…

Do you always fill your to-do list with unrealistic expectations?

Do you find it difficult to relax and let go?

If you answered yes to either of those questions you might have high functioning anxiety.

On today's episode Allira is joined by Georgie Collinson Anxiety Mindset Coach, Naturopath and Nutritionist who shares with us her own experiences with anxiety and her tips resetting an anxious mind.

Georgie's book The Anxiety Reset Method is out now!

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Georgie Collinson

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

