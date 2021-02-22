Ever gone on a date and thought, "Well that was a waste of time!" .

We've all been there.

So what if there was a to quickly understand if you're going to click with someone on a first date, without committing hours of your time on a date?

On today's episode of Fill My Cup, Allira is joined by self proclaimed serial dater Emily Vernem to talk about the time she tried out 10 minute dates and how you can date smarter, not harder in 2023.

THE END BITS

You can subscribe to Em's newsletter, The Lonely Girls Guide online now!

GET IN TOUCH:

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Emily Vernem

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

