Ever met someone and immediately thought...

"They aren't my kind of person"

Obviously, we're not going to get along with everyone. But what if first impressions don't actually matter and we're in fact, just reading people wrong.

Today Allira sits down with Dr Ali Walker, Connection Scientist & Author to chat about why we click with some people immediately and why we might clash with others.

THE END BITS

Want to know what your connection type is? Take Ali's Test here!

Dr Ali's book, Click Or Clash? Is out now.

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Dr Ali Walker

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au