Fill My Cup

People pleasing is in our DNA.

We're wired to help out other people in order to survive. But when does it become unworkable?

Today, Allira is joined by Author and Clinical Psychologist Dr Rebecca Ray. Beck joins us to shed light on why we people please, how to set better boundaries and reminds us why we need to look out for our own needs.

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Dr Rebecca Ray

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

