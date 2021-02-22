Ever wondered what's it like to be in a romantic relationship with multiple people at once?

In today's episode Allira is joined by Dr. Isabela Bottura, Intimacy Expert & Sex Educator and someone who lives openly poly.

She breaks down for us how a polyamorous relationship really works, the agreement between partners and her advice to anyone considering it.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Dr Isabela Bottura

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au