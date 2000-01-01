Fill My Cup

New years resolutions suck.

Every year we set unrealistic expectation that often limit us rather than empower us.

So today, we're offering you a new type of goal, new year intention setting.

On today's episode Allira explains how to set a new year intention, what she intends for 2023 and some ideas to inspire your own.

Host: Allira Potter

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

