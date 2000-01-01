On the show today, we’re discussing the power of embracing your cultural heritage.

It’s Reconciliation Week, so we’ve brought in First Nations artist Jaelyn Biumaiwai to discuss the significance of celebrating Indigenous narratives, the vital role of cultural connection, and how it contributes to restoring pride and self-esteem.

We’re all about growth here on Fill My Cup, and for First Nations people Reconciliation is an ongoing effort towards healing.

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Jaelyn Biumaiwai

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Tegan Sadler

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

