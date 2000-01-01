Fill My Cup

Mindfulness practises can feel like a chore. Pulling out an app, or putting on a mediation is time consuming.

But it doesn't have to be.

Today Allira gives the floor to Psychologist Chris Cheers. He shares with us how we can find mindfulness in the small things: listening to music, walking to work and showering.

He guides us through an activity that you can do everyday with just three minutes spare that'll bring you back to the present.

Chris chatted to Allira a couple weeks ago about Loneliness, you can find that chat on www.Mamamia.com.au

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Chris Cheers

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Madeline Joannou

