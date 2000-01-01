Fill My Cup

Periods.

They're painful, annoying, a blessing and a curse, all in one. But what if we’ve been looking at them all wrong.

What if the shame and mostly bad reputation that we've given our periods has been working against us the whole time.

Our guest today, Lucy Peach is a period preacher, author, folk singer and sexual health educator and she believes that if we learn what really happens to our body throughout our cycles we will live a more fulfilling life. She’s here to help us feel a little less guilty about those times when you just can't be f**ked or have just had it with everyone.



Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Lucy Peach

Executive Producer: Tia Ucich

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au

