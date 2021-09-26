Have our relationship standards gotten too high?

Or do we just know our worth?

Turns out people dating today require more from their significant other than they did 20 years ago. But is that a good thing?

Relationship & intimacy coach Susie Kim joins Allira to chat about how relationship standards have evolved, if our standards are too high and knowing when to compromise.

THE END BITS

Keep up with Susie on Instagram @susiekimlove

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Susie Kim

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au