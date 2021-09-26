Okay. Hear us out.

Hypnotherapy isn't all pendulums and falling asleep. For some people it's an actual tool that's helped them overcome their anxiety and traumatic past.

Georgie Collinson is an Anxiety Mindset Coach, RTT Hypnotherapist, Naturopath and Nutritionist who swears by the practise. As a convert herself, hypnotherapy helped her to overcome her own struggles. She joins Allira to breakdown the stigma and science behind the very woo-woo practise.

You can pre-order Georgie's book The Anxiety Reset Method now!

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Dr Ali Walker

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Audio Producer: Leah Porges

