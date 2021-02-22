Fill My Cup

How often do you catch yourself craving something you don’t have?

It's so normal to wish you were at another point in your life, one that seems happier or offers more stability.

So how do we learn to appreciate this chapter of our lives?

Hugh van Cuylenburg, Founder of The Resilience Project joined us on the podcast back in July. As we head into the new year he's here to remind you that you're exactly where you need to be.

THE END BITS

To read Hugh’s recommendation of Kimberly Gillan’s article in the Age/SMH, ‘Are You In Tune With Your Life Season’, follow this link: https://bit.ly/3Q6o4iC

You can listen to part one of our chat with Hugh on www.Mamamia.com.au

