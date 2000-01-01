If you’re a chronic procrastinator, you know just how frustrating it can be to simultaneously want to achieve your goals but constantly put things off.



On today’s episode, we’re sharing our top tips to help you overcome procrastination and start getting sh*t done.

We're joined by mental health advocate & founder of YANA CLUB, Georgia Mascarenhas.

THE END BITS

Subscribe to Mamamia

GET IN TOUCH:

Fill My Cup is a podcast by Mamamia. Listen to more Mamamia podcasts here.

CREDITS:

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Georgia Mascarenhas

Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

Just by reading our articles or listening to our podcasts, you’re helping to fund girls in schools in some of the most disadvantaged countries in the world - through our partnership with Room to Read. We’re currently funding 300 girls in school every day and our aim is to get to 1,000. Find out more about Mamamia at mamamia.com.au