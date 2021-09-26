Fill My Cup

Do you consider yourself a bit of an over-thinker?

Do you ever… Worry about the future? Go round in circles about the past? Dwell on the "big things"?

Today Allira is joined by Georgia Mascarenhas, Lifestyle, Mental Health Content Creator & Founder of YANA CLUB. Georgia is here to share with us practical tips and tools to help us all manage our thoughts and find greater peace of mind.

Host: Allira Potter

Guest: Georgia Mascarenhas

Producer: Mikayla Floriano

Assistant Producer: Cassie Merritt

Audio Producer: Rhiannon Mooney

